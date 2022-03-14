Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Suspect on the run after child found dead in California home

Suspect on the run after a child was found dead in California home, according to the Merced Police Department.
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A manhunt is underway in Merced, California, just 50 miles north of Fresno, after a child was found dead in a home. Now police are asking for the public’s help to find the wanted murder suspect.

“We’re waiting on notification from the coroner’s office to give a positive identification on this child. It is still under investigation and our detectives are currently working leads,” Lt. Joey Perez of Merced Police said.

8-year-old Sophia Mason has been missing for about a month. Her mother, Samantha Johnson, was arrested in Alameda County on child neglect charges.

She will now be transferred to the Merced County Jail, where she will also face murder charges.

“During the interview with her, statements were made that seemed suspicious, so they reached out to us because there were some connections with the juvenile and the mother to this residence, and that’s what led our investigators out here,” Perez said.

Police say Johnson’s boyfriend, Dante Jackson, is on the run.

Police issued a murder warrant after the child was found dead at the house where he lives.

Police say he’s known to visit the Bay Area.

Back in Merced, some neighbors say they rarely saw Johnson, Jackson or 8-year-old Sophia.

Now, the community is coming together to create a memorial and residents are praying the child’s killers are brought to justice.

There’s still no word on if the child found was Sophia Mason.

The Merced County Coroner’s Office is working to positively identify the body.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 20-year-old Mankato man is dead after he was hit by three vehicles after...
Mankato man dies after being struck running from crash
FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
A man was airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with life-threatening injuries Sunday after a...
2 injured, 1 airlifted after single-vehicle crash on Highway 22
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder

Latest News

Police said on their official Twitter account that residents around the Larchmont and...
Two Albuquerque officers injured during ‘possible active shooter’ incident
A suspect is being sought in recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
2 killed, 3 hurt in recent homeless shootings in New York, D.C.
Millennials are not exactly keeping track of their finances, according to a recent survey.
Survey: 45% of millennials don’t know how much money is in their bank account
File photo of forensic technicians excavating a field in Mexico on Feb. 8, 2022.
Mexico finds 17 bodies buried in backyards, patios