Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Vikings tender contract to restricted FA kicker Greg Joseph

FILE - Minnesota Vikings helmet is seen from the back during pregame warmups with the Vikings...
FILE - Minnesota Vikings helmet is seen from the back during pregame warmups with the Vikings 60 years logo, NFL cancer awareness logo before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Houston.(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have tendered a contract offer to restricted free agent kicker Greg Joseph, taking a step toward establishing some stability at a problematic position for the team.

Joseph received the right-of-first-refusal tender on Monday. That’s a one-year, $2.433 million deal that gives the Vikings the chance to match any offer sheet he were to sign with another club. There is no draft-pick compensation tied to this move, the lowest of the four tender levels the NFL allocates for restricted free agents.

In his first season with Minnesota, Joseph went 33 for 38 on field goals (86.8%) and 36 for 40 on extra points (90%). He hit seven of nine tries from 50-plus yards, the second-most makes in that range in franchise history. Joseph also led the league in touchback rate (80.9 percent), landing 76 of his 94 kickoffs deep enough in the end zone so that opponents decided not to return them.

The low point for Joseph came in a one-point loss on Sept. 19 at Arizona, when he missed a 37-yard try as time expired. He rebounded with game-ending winners to beat Detroit on Oct. 10 and Green Bay on Nov. 21. Over the last 11 games, Joseph went 20 for 21 on field goals.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Vikings have little space to spend with big holes on defense

Vikings, Cousins agree to 1-year, $35M contract extension

Vikings hire Tyler Williams from Rams to lead training staff

The 27-year-old native of South Africa joined the Vikings in 2021 as their fifth kicker in six seasons. Joseph was with Cleveland in 2018, Tennessee for a stint in 2019 and on Tampa Bay’s practice squad in 2020.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 20-year-old Mankato man is dead after he was hit by three vehicles after...
Mankato man dies after being struck running from crash
FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
A man was airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with life-threatening injuries Sunday after a...
2 injured, 1 airlifted after single-vehicle crash on Highway 22
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder

Latest News

Soccer field at Bethany Lutheran College named Scheels Field
Mavericks return home following historic weekend.
MSU women’s track and field wins first indoor national title
MSU women’s track and field wins first indoor national title
The No. 1 Minnesota State men's hockey team knocked off Northern Michigan to advance in the...
No. 1 Minnesota State gets revenge against Northern Michigan