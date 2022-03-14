Weekly market comes to Frost Plaza

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -In the Frost Plaza above the Wooden Spoon, the River Valley Market made its grand opening Saturday.

The market consists of a variety of vendors and pop-up stores from the River Valley Makers Association and will be open every weekend, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, through October.

Organizers said that the goal of the event is to give local makers and vendors a place to put work out in the community.

“I think that everybody is really happy to see and to support local businesses, and I’d like to say that the local support has been great. They have supported us really well,” said event organizer Alex Ek.

Frost Plaza was previously renovated for the Indigenous Arts Festival back in February, but the weekly market aims to give vendors a consistent home.

“It’s been great so far, I think that we’ve had a really good flow of traffic and people and just people coming to see what everybody is about. The makers are all, from what I can tell, having a lot of fun too, so it’s good just to see, getting out of the winter and having a place to show all of your stuff,” said Jessica Ruby of Reins Designs, one of the vendors at the market.

Saturdays will be the premier days for the market and will offer more vendors and live music.

The shop intends on opening a outdoors market across the street at The Hub on the last Saturday of each month, starting in April.

The River Valley Makers intend to use the Frost Plaza as their primary home and are excited to show what they have to offer the community.

“We definitely have plans to have musicians, open art galleries, and then we also have plans for exhibitions for artists and to allow some of the makers around the area to teach, we want to open it up for people to learn, so we’re looking to kind of spread the knowledge of what local makers have already been doing for years,” Ek said.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.