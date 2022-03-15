Your Photos
Coffee Hag celebrates 30 years of business

Jenn Melby-Kelley bought the coffee house almost 15 years ago
A coffee house located in downtown Mankato is celebrating 30 years of business.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Coffee Hag served its first cup of coffee in 1992.

Owner Jenn Melby-Kelley bought the coffee house almost 15 years ago, and after a pandemic and many other unexpected events, she talks about how they have been able to serve the community all these years.

“I think one of the greatest things is that we not only provide coffee but this is a community space and also we get to know who you are as a customer. There is that old fashion communication and conversation which is hard to get with some of the other places that are so fast-paced. I mean we are a busy shop, but we stay connected with our customers, which I think is the biggest part,” Melby-Kelley explained.

To them, the secret to their success is simple.

“It’s the people. It’s the people that work here and the energy that we try to bring every day. And it is the customers. 100% the people,” stated Anna Melby-Kelley, manager at The Coffee Hag.

The workers have made it their mission to go above and beyond when it comes to service.

“They come and they are happy and if they are not it is our job to make them happy or to create a smile and a good day for them,” explained Jenny Kelley, operations manager at the Coffee Hag.

The Coffee Hag is a women-owned business, which brings pride not only to the coffee house, but to their customers as well.

“I really like that more women have their own business, and they seem to be more caring for their community and everything. Jenn is at the top of my list for that. But there are other women in this area that are very good with it,” explained Norein Weinandt, a Coffee Hag customer.

For many, The Coffee Hag has become more than a place to hang out.

When it comes to local businesses, It is a staple in downtown Mankato.

“When I first walked in, I thought this was my place. There is no judgment, it is just home, people are wonderful here,” said Weinandt.

The coffee shop offers a gallery wall that features a different local artist every month.

They also have a stage for local musicians to perform, and for the community to enjoy.

“Thank you to everyone who has always supported us. To be here for 30 years is an accomplishment, we are really proud, and we want to be here for another 30,” stated Melby-Kelley.

