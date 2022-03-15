‘Every team we played underestimated us’: LCWM earns program’s first state tournament bid

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) — For the first time in program history, the Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial girls’ basketball team is going dancing.

One of the team’s great revelations of the season, their perimeter shooting, was put on full display en route to the Section 2AA title.

“The starts to our game, they’re just phenomenal. They went out there and started shooting like they were at our home court and playing defense. They seemed to step up their game the bigger the game was,” head coach Pete Goeringer said.

“Every team we played underestimated us and thought they were going to come out and have us roll over, and we obviously came out with more energy and had like a 20+ lead each game,” junior point guard Olivia Harazin added.

The team’s young nucleus of Minnesota top-10 scorers of Harazin, Lauren Cooper and Katelin Flack have combined to score nearly 1,500 points.

Harazin, the main catalyst, is shooting 44% from beyond the three-point line, while also averaging six rebounds per game.

“She has the mentality of ‘We are going to win the next game’ and I think that really helps our team. It just helps us stay focused and all the girls need to hear that, honestly. Just gives them the confidence and I think it really helps us,” Cooper said.

Winning teams often point their success to team chemistry, which is a perfect way to describe Harazin and Cooper.

“Everything with us is funny. We’re friends on the floor and off the floor, especially out of practice, we’re always hanging out and laughing,” said Harazin.

“Yeah, we’re great friends off the court and this summer we would go shoot a lot together. Us playing basketball together, we know how each other plays and it’s just fun to play with you,” added Cooper.

The sharpshooters turn their focus to a first-round match-up with Minnehaha Academy (24-5). The 2019 Class AA champion Redhawks breezed their way through their section bracket and are sure to bring size and finesse.

“I’m working to just do my job. If I can my job well and the rest of the team does what they’re supposed to do, I think no matter their height, no matter their size, we’re going to be successful,” senior post player Lilli Graupman said.

The Knights and Redhawks go head-to-head Wednesday at 8 p.m. at the University of Minnesota.

