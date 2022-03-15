Fairmont students, staff raise thousands for Special Olympics Minnesota

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — We know warmer weather is on the way, but it’s not here just yet. On Monday, students and staff at Fairmont High School took a chilly swim to support Special Olympics Minnesota.

”I am glad it was 45 degrees outside. When you came out, it took your breath away, but all for a great cause,” Fairmont High School Co-Principal Alex Schmidt said.

Students each raised money for the Special Olympics. Every student or staffer who raised at least $50 got to take a dip.

In all, these brave swimmers raised around $14,000 for the organization.

For some, this cause is very personal. Farimont High School math teacher Mark Hernes’ sister has participated in the Special Olympics since the 1970s.

”One of my heroes, one of my role models, she has taught me a lot over the years,” he said.

Hernes sported shoes for down syndrome awareness, which feature bright colors and a message.

”I know these shoes are kind of ugly, but they have the colors of down syndrome, and so it gives me the chance to talk about Ruth,” Hernes added.

So far this year, the Polar Plunge fundraiser has raised over $3.8 million with close to 13,000 plungers. All of this to help the Special Olympics’ mission of creating a world that accepts and welcomes every person regardless of ability or disability.

”Meeting new friends, wanting to be a part of the competition, trying something different,” Special Olympics Athlete Jack Parkins said.

The impact was felt in waves; splashes that build a community.

”It is not just the students, it is the parents and the guardians coming out, it is the teachers and administrators that are coming out not only supporting the Special Olympics, but their students,” stated Zak Armstrong, schools program coordinator at Special Olympics Minnesota.

This is the first time Fairmont High School has hosted a Polar Plunge. Organizers say they plan to do it again and expand the event.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.