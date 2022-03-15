Your Photos
‘It means more than words can describe’: Cougars embrace historic tournament berth

The Cougars will face Benilde-St. Margaret's School in the opening round of the Class AAA State Tournament.
By Mary Rominger
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota High School Girls Basketball State Tournament brackets are set. In Class AAA, Mankato East has a first-round date with Benilde-St. Margaret’s (23-6) of the Metro West Conference.

It’s been a long-time coming for the Cougars, with this season’s players not being born the last time the East girls’ basketball team appeared in the state tournament.

“[It] means a ton. It means more than words can describe and finally getting to this spot where we have been and building the program from the ground up with McKenzie, Lexi and I. It means a lot to finally accomplish something this big after all the years that we worked hard and just to get it done, it means more than anything in the world,” Cougars senior point guard Peyton Stevermer said.

A few years ago, the Mankato East coaching staff saw special talent enter the program. Fast-forward to now, and that class is leading the Cougars to its first state-tournament berth since 1998.

“Since seventh grade, everything that we’ve always wanted is to make it to state, especially letting it be our last year here. There’s just some extra motivation behind it and this team is the best team that I’ve ever played on,” East senior center Lexi Karge said.

The 24-4 Cougars clinched the Section 2AAA title with a dominant 66-36 win over Marshall inside Bresnan Arena, which is the home of the Minnesota State Mavericks, where senior guard Mackenzie Schweim is committed to play next year.

“That was awesome, I’m so excited to play there next year and just to win on that court really meant a lot,” said Schweim.

Schweim put up a double-double in the section-title game with 16 points and 11 rebounds, while sophomore sharp-shooter Macy Birkholz led the floor with 19 points.

“I wanted to make it like any other game because you play the best when you’re having fun and you’re comfortable and that’s what I wanted to do. I like playing in that arena in March; [it is the] best season,” added Birkholz.

East enters state as one of the more balanced teams with size down low, experienced shooters, and, more importantly, a squad that is battle-tested.

“I feel like our conference really prepares us well for anything we might see from other teams around the state. We also played a pretty tough non-conference schedule. We played at De La Salle earlier this year. They didn’t make it to the state tournament, they got knocked out by Como Park, but that game really showed us about a different style of play and what we’re made of too,” head coach Rob Stevermer said.

The Cougars and Knights tip-off at 12 p.m. Wednesday at Maturi Pavilion.

