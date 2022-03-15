Mankato City Council declares climate crisis

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato City Council has voted to join cities and counties across Minnesota in declaring a climate crisis and asking state and federal governments to help address it.

The City of Mankato has joined a coalition of cities called the Minnesota Cities Climate Caucus.

The group is pushing for entities to adopt a resolution asking state and federal governments to add urgency and provide resources to help measures addressing the current climate crisis.

“It would likely be financial resources to help create those climate action plans,” Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz said.

Mankato joins St. Paul, Duluth, Rochester and several other cities in declaring a climate crisis.

The language of each resolution differs slightly from city to city.

“In the Mankato resolution, we’ve highlighted and made some connections between the work that we’ve identified through our strategic plan related to climate and the environment,” Arntz said.

Mankato’s resolution also reflects on how the city has felt the impacts of climate change, hitting points such as the June heat wave, air quality impacts from forest fires and low water levels in the region’s rivers and lakes.

Mankato residents like Sabri Fair have been encouraging the council to take this step.

“My reaction is that I’m excited and relieved that we have taken this first step forward, but of course there’s a lot of work in deciding now what the appropriate actions are moving forward,” Fair said.

Later, staff will develop a work session for the council to review the current work in the area.

“In the future, we will have a discussion with the council to kind of talk about and kind of summarize the work that the city, staff have done related to climate and the environment. I believe that’s where a large amount of engagement from the public is to kind of not only review what’s been done, but going forward, where does the council want our resources aligned?” Arntz said.

The council voted six to one, with Councilmember Frost voting no.

