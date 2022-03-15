Mankato finalizes restricting map

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato City Council finalized its redistricting map Monday night, reshaping its wards for the next ten years.

Some wards have been renumbered, but the city says this will have no impact to elections.

All wards are impacted by the new map, but redistricting significantly shifts what was previously known as Wards Three, Four and Five.

The council’s choice takes several factors into account, including population balance and keeping neighborhood groups connected.

