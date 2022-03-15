Your Photos
Minneapolis teacher strike enters the sixth day

By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – Tuesday is the sixth day Minneapolis students are not in the classroom as teachers continue to strike in its second week.

Minneapolis Federation of Teachers President, Greta Callahan, said there was some progress over the weekend when district officials offered to put some language in the contract about class sizes, but the two sides are still far from a decision on wages and mental health support.

The union says any make-up days will have to be agreed upon by teachers as part of a return to work deal.

The district says it’s Minnesota law that students 1 through 11 must have 165 days of instruction.

The last teachers strike in Minneapolis lasted about 3 weeks.

