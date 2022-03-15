Your Photos
Minnesota Senate unanimously approves light rail audit

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota Senate has voted unanimously to approve an audit of a more than $2 billion light rail project that’s been marred by delays and cost overruns.

The bill allocates $200,000 to the Legislative Auditor’s office to conduct a special review of the Southwest Light Rail Transit project.

The project is shaping up as one of the most expensive public works projects in state history.

The 14.5-mile Green Line extension is now estimated to be passenger ready by 2027 at a cost of $2.75 billion, which is hundreds of millions more expensive and four years later than originally planned.

