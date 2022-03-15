No charges filed in Minneapolis fatal shooting

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Prosecutors have decided not to charge a Minneapolis woman and her son after one of them fatally shot a man they say was trying to break into their home.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says the two were standing at the threshold of their patio door when the shots were fired, killing 30-year-old Martin Johnson on Feb. 22.

Johnson attempted to break into the home and refused to leave the backyard, officials said.

Prosecutors say the homeowner and her son did not have a duty to retreat because they were inside their own home and that all of the surrounding circumstances show that “their fear of bodily harm was subjectively real and objectively reasonable.”

