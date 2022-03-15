Sunshine and mild temps ahead

Milder weather has arrived and it looks like it’s going to stick around for quite a while. We are at the very beginning of a period of mostly dry, warmer than average weather that will last for more than a week.

Tonight will be the warmest night we’ve had since early November. It will be mostly clear with temps dropping into the low 40s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and even warmer. Highs will climb into the low 60s tomorrow afternoon. A cold front will move across the region late Wednesday, dropping high temps into the low 50s on Thursday and Friday.

It is going to be a great weekend to spend a little time outdoors. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with a light breeze and high temps in the low to mid 60s.

