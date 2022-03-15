Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Sunshine and mild temps ahead

50s and 60s likely into next week
KEYC News Now at 6 Recording
By Shawn Cable
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Milder weather has arrived and it looks like it’s going to stick around for quite a while. We are at the very beginning of a period of mostly dry, warmer than average weather that will last for more than a week.

Tonight will be the warmest night we’ve had since early November. It will be mostly clear with temps dropping into the low 40s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and even warmer. Highs will climb into the low 60s tomorrow afternoon. A cold front will move across the region late Wednesday, dropping high temps into the low 50s on Thursday and Friday.

It is going to be a great weekend to spend a little time outdoors. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with a light breeze and high temps in the low to mid 60s.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
FILE — A 45-year-old Mankato man was arrested and charged after a drug bust near North Broad...
Mankato resident arrested, charged after drug bust
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
The body of a woman was found in the basement of the rural LeCenter home following an explosion...
One killed in LeSueur County house explosion, fire

Latest News

KEYC Weather
More mild days ahead
KEYC Weather
KEYC Thursday Evening Weather Update
KEYC Weather
KEYC Thursday Afternoon Weather Update
Mostly cloudy today with highs in the upper 40s lower 50s.
Slightly Cooler End To The Week
Mostly cloudy today with highs in the upper 40s lower 50s.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast 3-17-2022