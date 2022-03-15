Your Photos
Temps Are Heating Up...

Above Average Temps Are In The Forecast
KEYC News Now This Morning Recording
By Joshua Eckl
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fog and frost to start this Tuesday followed by sunshine and warmer temps by the afternoon. Today, highs will climb into the 50s under a mostly sunny sky with southerly winds around 5-10 mph. Lows tonight will run 15 to 20 degrees above normal as winds pick up out of the south around 10-15 mph. Lows will range from the mid 30′s to lower 40′s, which will be a good launching pad for highs arriving Wednesday.

Wednesday, highs will climb into the upper 50s mid-60s across the area with southerly winds around 10-15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Wednesday night, clouds roll back in with lows falling into the 30s. Highs fall into the 50s Thursday and 40s Friday but will remain above average.

