What consumers are paying for at the pump

As gas prices keep increasing, Freyberg Petroleum breaks down what drivers are really paying for when filling up your tank.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — As gas prices keep increasing, Freyberg Petroleum breaks down what drivers are really paying for when filling up your tank.

The largest component that impacts gas prices is the cost of crude oil, which makes up about 56% of the retail price.

Taxes account for 15% of the total cost. In Minnesota, the state and federal taxes average about 47 cents per gallon.

“Gasoline is 18.4 cents per gallon, state taxes are 28.5 cents per gallon, and there is an inspection fee of .001 and right now the state has a cleanup fund on and it is only on for four months and that’s 2 cents a gallon,” Freyberg Petroleum President Steve Freyberg said.

The prices you see at gas stations reflect profits and losses of refiners, marketers, and distributors.

