Wild send Sturm to Avalanche for Jost in swap of centers

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) stops a Minnesota Wild center Nico Sturm (7)...
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) stops a Minnesota Wild center Nico Sturm (7) shot as Michael Rasmussen defends in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Detroit.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche acquired Nico Sturm from the Minnesota Wild for Tyson Jost in a swap of centers on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Sturm has nine goals, eight assists with a minus-5 rating in 53 games this season for the Wild, mostly on the fourth line. The native of Germany was signed as a college free agent out of Clarkson in 2019. Sturm won 51.1% of his career faceoffs, compared to just 39.5% for Jost.

The 24-year-old Jost has six goals, eight assists and a plus-1 rating in 59 games this season. He was a first-round draft pick by the Avalanche in 2016 out of North Dakota.

Sturm can become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Jost is under contract for next season with a salary cap hit of $2 million.

The Avalanche, who are firmly in control of first place in the Central Division, acquired veteran defenseman Josh Manson on Monday in a trade with Anaheim.

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

