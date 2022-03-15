Winona man missing in Ukraine, possibly detained by Russian forces

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – The mother of a Winona man living in Ukraine said that he is missing and has possibly been detained by Russian forces.

Tyler Jacob of Winona has been teaching in Ukraine for the last few months. He lives there with his wife and child.

Tyler Jacob (KTTC)

His mother Tina Hauser said since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, they have been worried about Tyler and his family.

She said she spoke to him on Saturday and he told her that he was being loaded on a bus in Kherson with other foreigners.

He hasn’t been heard from since. Tina said his wife told her that the Russian officials took him at a checkpoint.

“We were texting back and forth through our one app that we text through and we lost communication after about 8 am here,” Tyler’s mother Tina Hauser said. I got a text message from his wife saying that the Russians have taken him when they got to the one checkpoint.”

“It’s so sad to not be able to hear his voice anymore and I’m so scared,” Hauser said. “It’s my worst nightmare coming true. I was so worried about this happening. I just don’t know what to do and any help is so appreciated.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar is aware of the situation and released this statement:

“My heart goes out to Tyler’s family and we will do everything to locate him. My office is working with the State Department and U.S. Embassy in Moscow to find him and resolve this situation as quickly as possible.”

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.