Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Winona man missing in Ukraine, possibly detained by Russian forces

Pillars of smoke after explosion. Photo provided by Tyler Jacob
Pillars of smoke after explosion. Photo provided by Tyler Jacob(KTTC)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – The mother of a Winona man living in Ukraine said that he is missing and has possibly been detained by Russian forces.

Tyler Jacob of Winona has been teaching in Ukraine for the last few months. He lives there with his wife and child.

Tyler Jacob
Tyler Jacob(KTTC)

His mother Tina Hauser said since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, they have been worried about Tyler and his family.

She said she spoke to him on Saturday and he told her that he was being loaded on a bus in Kherson with other foreigners.

He hasn’t been heard from since. Tina said his wife told her that the Russian officials took him at a checkpoint.

“We were texting back and forth through our one app that we text through and we lost communication after about 8 am here,” Tyler’s mother Tina Hauser said. I got a text message from his wife saying that the Russians have taken him when they got to the one checkpoint.”

“It’s so sad to not be able to hear his voice anymore and I’m so scared,” Hauser said. “It’s my worst nightmare coming true. I was so worried about this happening. I just don’t know what to do and any help is so appreciated.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar is aware of the situation and released this statement:

“My heart goes out to Tyler’s family and we will do everything to locate him. My office is working with the State Department and U.S. Embassy in Moscow to find him and resolve this situation as quickly as possible.”

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
FILE — A 45-year-old Mankato man was arrested and charged after a drug bust near North Broad...
Mankato resident arrested, charged after drug bust
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
The body of a woman was found in the basement of the rural LeCenter home following an explosion...
One killed in LeSueur County house explosion, fire

Latest News

Mostly cloudy today with highs in the upper 40s lower 50s.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast 3-17-2022
Gusties take on Plattsburgh State this Friday with a trip to the national title game on the line.
Gustavus embarks on NCAA semifinals
Gustavus embarks on NCAA semifinals
LCWM falls to Minnehaha Academy in state tournament
LCWM falls to Minnehaha Academy in state tournament
LCWM falls to Minnehaha Academy in state tournament
LCWM falls to Minnehaha Academy in state tournament