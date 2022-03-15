Winona’s Polish community reacts to Senator Klobuchar’s visit

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota (DFL) Sen. Amy Klobuchar paid a visit to the Poland-Ukraine border in the past few days, as she interacted with a few Ukrainian refugees into their neighboring country.

The number of Ukrainian refugees in Poland since the conflict began has exceeded 1.5 million.

“They’re taking them into their homes, they’re taking them at the border, and so, obviously, having them so close to their country, is scary,” Sen. Klobuchar said.

“You don’t have to ask the Polish people, they will just step up,” Winona city councilman George Borzyskowski said. “They’re a giving people, and they’re not afraid to lend a helping hand out to anyone.”

Born and raised in Winona and from Polish ancestry, Borzyskowski signed the official “sister city papers” for Winona to be Bytow, Poland’s sister city.

“What drew them to this region here was the hills, the bluffs. It looked just like it was their home,” he said.

Like Klobuchar, he says the Polish are doing everything they can to care for these refugees.

“They are giving phone cards, they are giving food, they are giving water, they are giving transportation,” Borzyskowski continued.

“They, along with Ukraine, will survive this too. It’s just a matter of fortitude, tenacity, and hanging on,” former Winona councilman Tim Breza said.

Breza is also of Polish ancestry.

“The loss of innocent life, and the destruction of entire cities and buildings. It’s senseless,” Breza said.

To him, Poland offering aid to these refugees is the least the nation could do.

“It’s heartfelt. The generosity and the outpouring of love for their fellow man is unbelievable,” Breza said.

To both, coming from a nation with a history riddled with war, the importance of this gesture could not be understated.

“They need all of our help. And, it should be given and it’s a matter of judgement of how much help we can give them,” Breza said.

