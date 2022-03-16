Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say

Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Police in Florida arrested over 100 people, including four Disney employees, as part of a nearly weeklong human trafficking sting operation.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 108 suspects as part of its “Operation March Sadness 2″ undercover human trafficking investigation which began March 8.

Detectives with the department said they identified prostitutes who posted online advertisements as well as the “johns” who responded to the ads. Authorities said they were intending to identify and free any victims who were being forced into prostitution and anyone participating in the trafficking of the victims.

The detectives also said they identified and investigated adults who engaged in online communications with people they believed were children, with the intent to commit sexual acts with them. The sheriff’s office said four men were arrested as a result.

The undercover detectives arranged to meet up with the suspects, who were arrested when they arrived at the location, the sheriff’s office said. Anti-trafficking organization members were also on site to speak with the prostitutes and determine if any were human trafficking victims.

The oldest person authorities said they arrested was 67-year-old Derek Collins. The youngest was a 17-year-old male, who was not identified for being a minor. Both were arrested for soliciting for a prostitute, police said.

The department was assisted by a number of other police departments in the region, as well as members from the Florida Department of Children and Families, and three anti-human trafficking organizations.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
FILE — A 45-year-old Mankato man was arrested and charged after a drug bust near North Broad...
Mankato resident arrested, charged after drug bust
The body of a woman was found in the basement of the rural LeCenter home following an explosion...
One killed in LeSueur County house explosion, fire
WATCH | Rep. Jim Hagedorn discusses agriculture, impeachment, and COVID relief (RAW)
Minnesota lawmakers, friends remember Rep. Jim Hagedorn

Latest News

President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are expected to have a discussion Friday.
Biden looks to assess where China’s Xi stands on Russia war
A North Dakota woman said she was the target of a scam where she lost $900 to a man claiming he...
Woman scammed by George Strait impersonator shares story
Smoke is seen in the sky in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday after a Russian missile strike.
Putin appears at big rally as Russian troops press attack in Ukraine
NC statehouse
NC Republican leaders seek to intervene in case to defend voter ID law
Arkansas State Troopers escort former Lonoke County sheriff's deputy, Michael Davis, center,...
Arkansas deputy guilty of negligent homicide in teen’s death