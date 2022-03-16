Another Mild Day Ahead

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Yesterday was the first time this year the Mankato area has seen highs in the 50s, and today we could see the first 60s of 2022. Southerly winds will help usher in another round of mild air for today as highs will range from the mid-50s to mid-60s. Areas off to the west will see highs in the 50s as a weak cold front will swing through the area this afternoon. The passing cold front will be dry and not cause a big swing in temperatures but will bring back northerly winds and slightly cooler air to end the week.

Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with lows falling near the freezing point with northwesterly winds continuing. Thursday, an area of high pressure will build into the region which will help provide dry conditions but temps will be cooling back into the upper 40s, lower 50s. Friday temps cool back into the 40s but will still be running a few degrees above normal.

This weekend, an upper-level ridge and the return of southerly winds will provide another spike in temperatures with highs in the 50s and 60s. A trough will follow the ridge this weekend providing rain chances early next week.

