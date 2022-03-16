Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Another Mild Day Ahead

Above Average Temps Continue For The Next Several Days
KEYC News Now This Morning Recording
By Joshua Eckl
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Yesterday was the first time this year the Mankato area has seen highs in the 50s, and today we could see the first 60s of 2022. Southerly winds will help usher in another round of mild air for today as highs will range from the mid-50s to mid-60s. Areas off to the west will see highs in the 50s as a weak cold front will swing through the area this afternoon. The passing cold front will be dry and not cause a big swing in temperatures but will bring back northerly winds and slightly cooler air to end the week.

Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with lows falling near the freezing point with northwesterly winds continuing. Thursday, an area of high pressure will build into the region which will help provide dry conditions but temps will be cooling back into the upper 40s, lower 50s. Friday temps cool back into the 40s but will still be running a few degrees above normal.

This weekend, an upper-level ridge and the return of southerly winds will provide another spike in temperatures with highs in the 50s and 60s. A trough will follow the ridge this weekend providing rain chances early next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
FILE — A 45-year-old Mankato man was arrested and charged after a drug bust near North Broad...
Mankato resident arrested, charged after drug bust
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
The body of a woman was found in the basement of the rural LeCenter home following an explosion...
One killed in LeSueur County house explosion, fire

Latest News

KEYC Weather
More mild days ahead
KEYC Weather
KEYC Thursday Evening Weather Update
KEYC Weather
KEYC Thursday Afternoon Weather Update
Mostly cloudy today with highs in the upper 40s lower 50s.
Slightly Cooler End To The Week
Mostly cloudy today with highs in the upper 40s lower 50s.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast 3-17-2022