Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Boy held in fatal stabbing of relative in Duluth

Olmsted County sheriff’s officials say they’ve made an arrest in the death of a man found with...
Olmsted County sheriff’s officials say they’ve made an arrest in the death of a man found with multiple gunshot wounds along a rural road earlier this year.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Minn. (KEYC) - A 15-year-old relative is accused of fatally stabbing a 19-year-old woman in Duluth.

Karimah Phuly was found unresponsive at a residence Friday just minutes after police had left the home following a previous call.

Officers originally responded to a disturbance call at the house about 6:40 p.m. where here was an allegation that a different family member had been assaulted.

Police left after speaking with the family member and determining there had been no assault.

About 10 minutes later, officers were called back to the house where they found Phuly unresponsive.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy is being held in the Arrowhead Juvenile Center on a charge of second-degree homicide.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
FILE — A 45-year-old Mankato man was arrested and charged after a drug bust near North Broad...
Mankato resident arrested, charged after drug bust
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
The body of a woman was found in the basement of the rural LeCenter home following an explosion...
One killed in LeSueur County house explosion, fire

Latest News

Quick Hits: Top-ranked MSU garners season accolades ahead of CCHA championship
Quick Hits: Top-ranked MSU garners season accolades ahead of CCHA championship
Top-ranked MSU garners season accolades ahead of CCHA championship
KEYC News Now at 10 VOD
KEYC Weather
KEYC Thursday Evening Weather Update
FILE - In a breakdown of the proposed funding, the governor highlights what he’s calling “Walz...
New Walz plan for surplus includes bigger tax rebate checks