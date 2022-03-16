Colon Cancer Awareness Month: Knowing the signs

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month and health experts want to remind you to stay on top of your health.

Health professionals at the Mankato Clinic say that colon cancer is the third most common form of cancer, and the second most lethal.

Early stages of colon cancer often don’t have any clear symptoms, so it’s important to look for it often.

The Mankato Clinic estimates that one in 24 men will get colon cancer at some point during their life. The clinic says that the best way to detect colon cancer is to get screenings regularly.

”I recommend that anyone age 45 or up speak with their primary care provider about getting colon cancer screening performed, and if you have a family history of colon cancer or anything like colon polyps or other gastrointestinal diseases, that you speak with your primary care provider about that because that could affect when we start screening for colon cancer,” explained Dr.Matthew Carns, M.D., a gastroenterologist at the Mankato Clinic.

The clinic also says that the average age of men being diagnosed with colon cancer is decreasing, so it’s important to get screened early.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.