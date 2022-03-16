Your Photos
Daunte Wright memorial to stay put in Brooklyn Center

The memorial where Daunte Wright was fatally shot by Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter,...
The memorial where Daunte Wright was fatally shot by Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, will stay in place. The MInneapolis suburb's Mayor Michael Elliot called the intersection a sacred spot.(Renée Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - The mayor of the Minneapolis suburb where Daunte Wright was killed by an officer who said she mistook her handgun for her Taser said Tuesday that a memorial to the Black motorist will stay in place.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Michael Elliot told WCCO-AM that the memorial would stay at the intersection where Wright was killed by former officer Kim Potter.

Elliot called the intersection a sacred spot. The 20-year-old Wright was killed April 11.

Potter, the white former police officer convicted of manslaughter, was sentenced last month to two years in prison.

Lawyers for Wright’s family say they will work with the city to create a permanent memorial.

