Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Dotson Iron Castings opens new employee center

Dotson Iron Castings opens a new employee center geared toward building togetherness in the workplace.
By Jared Dean
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After more than a year of construction, Dotson Iron Castings’ new employee center is officially open.

The new area includes a new locker room, kitchen and terrace. Most employees have been back in the building for some time, but CEO Tyson Twait says this health and wellness space will bring employees together, interacting and building relationships.

“The culture and feeling of team is always very important in a manufacturing setting,” president and CEO of Dotson Iron Castings Tyson Twait said. “Creating a space where people feel comfortable where they are able to get away from the noise of the plant, be able to regroup, like I said hopefully be able to bring their family around, connect making their jobs as a part of their lives is important to us.”

The new additions also include individual small rooms for employees that are looking for space for work, prayer, or eating.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
FILE — A 45-year-old Mankato man was arrested and charged after a drug bust near North Broad...
Mankato resident arrested, charged after drug bust
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
The body of a woman was found in the basement of the rural LeCenter home following an explosion...
One killed in LeSueur County house explosion, fire

Latest News

Federal Reserve System raises interest rates.
Federal Reserve raises interest rates
Federal Reserve raises interest rates
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a Senate Banking Committee...
Fed begins inflation fight with key rate hike, more to come
FILE - A customer uses the contactless payment chip in their Visa card to purchase gasoline at...
How higher interest rates will affect Americans’ finances
Walmart recently increased its starting pay rate to $16.40 per hour.
Walmart plans to hire 50K workers before May