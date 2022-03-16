Dotson Iron Castings opens new employee center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After more than a year of construction, Dotson Iron Castings’ new employee center is officially open.

The new area includes a new locker room, kitchen and terrace. Most employees have been back in the building for some time, but CEO Tyson Twait says this health and wellness space will bring employees together, interacting and building relationships.

“The culture and feeling of team is always very important in a manufacturing setting,” president and CEO of Dotson Iron Castings Tyson Twait said. “Creating a space where people feel comfortable where they are able to get away from the noise of the plant, be able to regroup, like I said hopefully be able to bring their family around, connect making their jobs as a part of their lives is important to us.”

The new additions also include individual small rooms for employees that are looking for space for work, prayer, or eating.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.