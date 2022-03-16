Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Ex-boyfriend of woman set on fire arrested in her death

Authorities say 44-year-old Kelli Ranning Goodermont was killed at her workplace Tuesday. Her...
Authorities say 44-year-old Kelli Ranning Goodermont was killed at her workplace Tuesday. Her former boyfriend was arrested near his Bloomington home that had been set on fire.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Police say they have arrested the former boyfriend of a woman who died after she was set on fire at a St. Paul shipping warehouse.

Authorities say 44-year-old Kelli Ranning Goodermont was killed at her workplace Tuesday.

Her former boyfriend was arrested near his Bloomington home that had been set on fire. In a protection petition filed last June by Goodermont, she stated the 47-year-old man had held a loaded gun to her head.

Court records also show the man was civilly committed and hospitalized for psychosis.

Family members say Goodermont worked as a dispatcher at the warehouse business where the suspect was a truck driver and that they had known each other for years.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
FILE — A 45-year-old Mankato man was arrested and charged after a drug bust near North Broad...
Mankato resident arrested, charged after drug bust
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
The body of a woman was found in the basement of the rural LeCenter home following an explosion...
One killed in LeSueur County house explosion, fire

Latest News

Quick Hits: Top-ranked MSU garners season accolades ahead of CCHA championship
Quick Hits: Top-ranked MSU garners season accolades ahead of CCHA championship
Top-ranked MSU garners season accolades ahead of CCHA championship
KEYC News Now at 10 VOD
KEYC Weather
KEYC Thursday Evening Weather Update
FILE - In a breakdown of the proposed funding, the governor highlights what he’s calling “Walz...
New Walz plan for surplus includes bigger tax rebate checks