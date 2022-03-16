Glencoe-Silver Lake holds on late to defeat Belle Plaine
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:16 AM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Belle Plaine faced Glencoe-Silver Lake in the Section 2AA North Sub-Section Championship Tuesday in Mankato.
GSL would hold on to their slim lead and go on to win 70-65, setting up a matchup against Maple River in the Section 2AA Championship game on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Friday at Bresnan Arena in Mankato.
