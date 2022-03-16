Your Photos
Hermann the German statue to be illuminated to honor, support Ukraine

By Aaron Stuve
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of New Ulm is giving their famous Hermann the German statue a colorful glow to support the people of Ukraine.

The New Ulm City Council unanimously decided on Monday to add blue and yellow filters to their nighttime lights around the statue of Hermann in Hermann Heights Park.

The lights will remain changed for roughly four weeks.

The idea was proposed by residents to show community support for the people of Ukraine, who also offered to cover any installation costs.

”I think it’s a very fitting tribute to show the support from the New Ulm area and the country of the United States towards the citizens of Ukraine in their battle to remain free against Russian oppression over this wartime,” said Tom Schmitz, director of the New Ulm Department of Parks and Recreation.

The city of New Ulm hopes to have the colored illumination sometime next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

