Mankato East brings the heat in state quarterfinals victory

The fifth-seeded Mankato East girls’ basketball team opened up the Class AAA State Tournament action against fourth-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
By Mary Rominger
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT
MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) — The fifth-seeded Mankato East girls’ basketball team opened up the Class AAA State Tournament action against fourth-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

The Cougars sport a well-balanced team, while the Red Knights feature a lethal scorer by the name of Olivia Olson.

Mankato East would go on to advance in the bracket with the 62-51 victory, setting up a matchup against Becker, who defeated Austin 53-48 Wednesday.

The Cougars and Bulldogs tip-off at 12 p.m. Thursday inside Williams Arena.

Here’s the post-game reaction from the coach and players:

