Mankato East brings the heat in state quarterfinals victory

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) — The fifth-seeded Mankato East girls’ basketball team opened up the Class AAA State Tournament action against fourth-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

The Cougars sport a well-balanced team, while the Red Knights feature a lethal scorer by the name of Olivia Olson.

Mankato East would go on to advance in the bracket with the 62-51 victory, setting up a matchup against Becker, who defeated Austin 53-48 Wednesday.

The Cougars and Bulldogs tip-off at 12 p.m. Thursday inside Williams Arena.

Here’s the post-game reaction from the coach and players:

It may have felt like the longest game as far as, you know, you’ve got a cushion there, but, like you said, they’re a very explosive team. Some very explosive players that can put points up in a hurry. Just super proud of our kids. They never really let the game get to that where they could get a run going on us.

So much confidence. I’m so proud of how we executed and I just think that shows, that we have the capability to be a really good team and I’m just really proud of how we played today.

I think this game, honestly, shows that seeds don’t matter. Everyone up here is good, everyone up here can play, and our next game will be tougher. But I think we match up with Becker very well, and it should be a really good game.

