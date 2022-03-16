Maple River, LCWM battle for trip to Section 2AA Championship

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Maple River boys’ basketball team squared off against LCWM Tuesday at Minnesota State University, Mankato with tickets to the Section 2AA Championship on the line.

Maple River would go on to win 61-39. The Eagles will face Glencoe-Silver Lake at 7:45 p.m. Friday inside Bresnan Arena.

