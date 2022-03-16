McKay, Smith named top-10 finalists for Hobey Baker Award

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Two Minnesota State men’s hockey players remain in the running to win the 2022 Hobey Baker Award.

Senior goaltender Dryden McKay and junior center Nathan Smith were named as top-10 finalists for the award on Tuesday.

The Hobey Baker Memorial Award Committee says it will announce the top-three finalists on March 31, with the winner being named during the NCAA Frozen Four on April 8.

McKay, a Hobey Hat Trick Finalist last year, was named CCHA Goaltender of the Week seven times this season, CCHA Goaltender of the Month for October, November, December and February, and was named the CCHA Goaltender of the Year on Wednesday.

The Downers Grove, Ill., native has a 34-4-0 record this season with a .931 save percentage and a 1.28 goals-against average. McKay, whose 109 career wins ranks third on the NCAA’s all-time list, is currently tied with Minnesota Robb Stauber (1987-88) and Michigan’s Marty Turco (1995-96) atop the NCAA Division I men’s hockey single-season list with 34 wins.

Smith, who spent three weeks in China at the 2022 Winter Olympics alongside head coach Mike Hastings with the U.S. men’s national team, is currently tied for the team scoring lead with 18 goals and 30 assists this season. His 48 total points are tied for second in the nation.

Similar to McKay, Smith was named CCHA Forward of the Year on Wednesday.

The other eight Hobey Baker Award nominees include:

Matt Berniers, Forward, Michigan

Bobby Brink, Forward, Denver

Brian Halonen, Forward, Michigan Tech

Luke Hughes, Defenseman, Michigan

Devon Levi, Goaltender, Northeastern

Ben Myers, Forward, Minnesota

Yanev Perets, Goaltender, Quinnipiac

Bobby Trivigno, Forward, UMass

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.