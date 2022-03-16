Your Photos
Minnesota State men’s hockey to hold selection show watch party

Minnesota State Mavericks hockey fans are gearing up for selection Sunday this weekend.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State Mavericks hockey fans are gearing up for selection Sunday this weekend.

The men’s hockey team is hosting a selection show watch party as it waits to learn its fate in the NCAA Tournament.

Supporters can head to Buffalo Wild Wings in Mankato on Sunday for the viewing party around 5:30 p.m. when the program airs on ESPNU.

The Mavs have posted a 34-5-0 record this season and hold the number-one overall ranking in the nation.

Before seeding begins on Sunday, Minnesota State Mankato faces off against Bemidji State on Saturday for the CCHA Tournament championship.

Puck drop is at 6:07 p.m.

