PROGRAMMING ALERT: Newscasts to air on NBC due to basketball on CBS

Tune to KEYC NBC during the NCAA tournament for local news, weather & sports.
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A programming note for you for Thursday, Friday and Saturday as the NCAA basketball tournament gets underway on CBS.

On March 17 & 18, our noon, 6 PM and 10 PM newscasts will air on KEYC NBC at their normally scheduled times. We will have a newscast following the late game on CBS at approximately 11 PM.

On Saturday, March 19, our 6 PM Newscast will also air on KEYC NBC.

You can find KEYC NBC over the air on channel 7-1, on Charter Spectrum channels 7 & 787, DIRECTV & DISH channel 7, Mediacom Xtream channel 17 and 817, Comcast channel 8 and 808, and Midco channel 4 and 604.

Join us Thursday and Friday at noon, 6 and 10 on KEYC NBC for your local news, weather and sports.

The latest edition of “someone you should know” focuses on Stephanie Drago, someone who...
Someone You Should Know: Stephanie Drago
After the Minnesota State University Mankato Men’s and Women’s Handball Team recently claimed...
MSU Handball national champions offer tips for beginners
How do I show gratitude? I just try to be positive and be kind. Usually, the rest isn't up to...
QOTD (Results)
