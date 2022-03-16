Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Sandra Bullock says she’s taking a break from acting

Sandra Bullock says she wants to spend more time with her family.
Sandra Bullock says she wants to spend more time with her family.(CNN/Pool)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sandra Bullock is taking a break.

The actress told “Entertainment Tonight” that she is stepping back from acting for a while.

Bullock said she wants to spend more time with her family. She has a 12-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter.

Bullock co-stars in a new movie with Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt called “Lost City” that hits theaters March 25.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
FILE — A 45-year-old Mankato man was arrested and charged after a drug bust near North Broad...
Mankato resident arrested, charged after drug bust
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
The body of a woman was found in the basement of the rural LeCenter home following an explosion...
One killed in LeSueur County house explosion, fire

Latest News

Quick Hits: Top-ranked MSU garners season accolades ahead of CCHA championship
Quick Hits: Top-ranked MSU garners season accolades ahead of CCHA championship
Top-ranked MSU garners season accolades ahead of CCHA championship
KEYC News Now at 10 VOD
KEYC Weather
KEYC Thursday Evening Weather Update
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9