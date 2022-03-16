Slightly cooler but still above average

What a day, right?!? After another mild, springlike day, temperatures will drop back into the upper 40a to low 50s for the last half of the work week. Don’t worry though, the weekend is looking spectacular, and this above average temperature trend is expected to continue well into next week.

A cold front moved across the region on Wednesday afternoon and that will bring in some slightly cooler air. Thursday and Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Temperatures will bounce back just in time for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s Saturday, mid 60s are likely on Sunday.

We are watching a potential system that could bring rain and cooler temperatures by the middle of next week. While temperatures will be a bit cooler next week; our longer range models suggest that they will still stay above average through most of next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.