Three Minnesota State players earn CCHA season accolades

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Three Minnesota State Mavericks earned CCHA Player of the Year accolades on Wednesday.

Sophomore defenseman Jake Livingstone was named CCHA Defenseman of the Year, junior center Nathan Smith was named CCHA Forward of the Year, and senior goaltender Dryden McKay was named CCHA Goaltender of the Year.

Livingstone tallied nine goals and 20 assists in 39 games played for the Mavericks this season. His 29 points, which are the most by any defenseman in the CCHA, is tied for 11th in the nation in scoring by defensemen.

The Creston, B.C., native was also named to the All-CCHA First Team this week.

Smith, who spent three weeks in China at the 2022 Winter Olympics alongside head coach Mike Hastings with the U.S. men’s national team, is currently tied for the team scoring lead with 18 goals and 30 assists this season. His 48 total points are tied for second in the nation.

Smith and McKay were also named as top-10 finalists for this year’s Hobey Baker Award.

McKay, a Hobey Hat Trick Finalist last year, was named CCHA Goaltender of the Week seven times this season, CCHA Goaltender of the Month for October, November, December and February, and was named the CCHA Goaltender of the Year on Wednesday.

The Downers Grove, Ill., native has a 34-4-0 record this season with a .931 save percentage and a 1.28 goals-against average. McKay, whose 109 career wins ranks third on the NCAA’s all-time list, is currently tied with Minnesota Robb Stauber (1987-88) and Michigan’s Marty Turco (1995-96) atop the NCAA Division I men’s hockey single-season list with 34 wins.

In addition to these three players, forward Julian Napravnik was also named to the All-CCHA First Team.

