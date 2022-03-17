Your Photos
$2.4M to be paid to man shot in eye during Floyd protests

FILE - Soren Stevenson was in a large group of people standing in a grassy area near an...
FILE - Soren Stevenson was in a large group of people standing in a grassy area near an interstate on-ramp when he was hit by a 40 mm projectile on May 31, 2020. He said he was not rioting or disobeying police at the time.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minneapolis man who lost an eye when he was hit by a projectile fired by police during protests that followed George Floyd’s killing will get a $2.4 million settlement.

Soren Stevenson was in a large group of people standing in a grassy area near an interstate on-ramp when he was hit by a 40 mm projectile on May 31, 2020.

Stevenson told reporters Wednesday in an interview at his attorneys’ offices that he believed a SWAT officer fired directly at his face.

He said he was not rioting or disobeying police at the time.

