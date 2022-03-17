Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Gustavus embarks on NCAA semifinals

The Gustavus women’s hockey team is one win away from playing for a national championship.
By Rob Clark
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) -The Gustavus women’s hockey team is one win away from playing for a national championship.

Gustavus can make program history on Friday if the team is able to defeat a talented Plattsburgh State squad. It would mean the team is heading to its first national title game.

“We have the opportunity of a lifetime this weekend. We work hard day in and day out. We have this great opportunity to keep working hard, keep pushing and hopefully leave our mark at Gustavus with a national championship,” said Tina Press, Gustavus senior forward.

The match-up between Gustavus and Plattsburgh State will be a battle between two high-scoring offenses. The Cardinals average close to six goals per game and the team is led by Annie Katonka with 57 points. The forward provided the game-winner in overtime in the quarterfinals against Colby to advance.

Meanwhile the Gusties are coming off a thriller as well, the team erased a couple of deficits to upset number two ranked UW-River Falls 5-3 this past Saturday.

“All-in, at River Falls, girls were selling out at the very end. Just giving it our all. We have nothing to lose, we’ve played with that for a few games now, just keeping up with that attitude,” said Stephanie Anderson, Gustavus senior forward.

Gustavus is averaging four goals each game this season thanks to a balanced offensive attack.

Gusties feature four players with 30 or more points. Leading the pack is junior forward Hailey Holland with 36 points and a team-leading 24 assists.

Brooke Power leads the team in goals with 22.

The team plays fast and is also competing with a tough edge this postseason.

“One thing at the beginning of the season we identified as something we need to do a better job of is working through the physicality. When we’re more of a speed team, more of a forechecking team. Our girls stay out of the penalty box for the most part. We try to take advantage on the special teams both momentum-wise and on the penalty kill. They’ve grinded through it, stuck with it and are handling it very well right now,” said Mike Carroll, Gustavus women’s hockey head coach.

This is the Gusties ninth NCAA semifinals appearance. The team’s placed fourth five times and third three times.

Gustavus takes on Plattsburgh State this Friday at 2:00 pm in Middlebury, Vermont.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
FILE — A 45-year-old Mankato man was arrested and charged after a drug bust near North Broad...
Mankato resident arrested, charged after drug bust
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe
The body of a woman was found in the basement of the rural LeCenter home following an explosion...
One killed in LeSueur County house explosion, fire

Latest News

The Cougars boys' basketball team returns to the state tournament for the first time since the...
Strong second half lifts East over New Ulm for Section 2AAA championship
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato East vs. New Ulm
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
Quick Hits: Top-ranked MSU garners season accolades ahead of CCHA championship
Quick Hits: Top-ranked MSU garners season accolades ahead of CCHA championship