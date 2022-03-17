Gustavus embarks on NCAA semifinals

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) -The Gustavus women’s hockey team is one win away from playing for a national championship.

Gustavus can make program history on Friday if the team is able to defeat a talented Plattsburgh State squad. It would mean the team is heading to its first national title game.

“We have the opportunity of a lifetime this weekend. We work hard day in and day out. We have this great opportunity to keep working hard, keep pushing and hopefully leave our mark at Gustavus with a national championship,” said Tina Press, Gustavus senior forward.

The match-up between Gustavus and Plattsburgh State will be a battle between two high-scoring offenses. The Cardinals average close to six goals per game and the team is led by Annie Katonka with 57 points. The forward provided the game-winner in overtime in the quarterfinals against Colby to advance.

Meanwhile the Gusties are coming off a thriller as well, the team erased a couple of deficits to upset number two ranked UW-River Falls 5-3 this past Saturday.

“All-in, at River Falls, girls were selling out at the very end. Just giving it our all. We have nothing to lose, we’ve played with that for a few games now, just keeping up with that attitude,” said Stephanie Anderson, Gustavus senior forward.

Gustavus is averaging four goals each game this season thanks to a balanced offensive attack.

Gusties feature four players with 30 or more points. Leading the pack is junior forward Hailey Holland with 36 points and a team-leading 24 assists.

Brooke Power leads the team in goals with 22.

The team plays fast and is also competing with a tough edge this postseason.

“One thing at the beginning of the season we identified as something we need to do a better job of is working through the physicality. When we’re more of a speed team, more of a forechecking team. Our girls stay out of the penalty box for the most part. We try to take advantage on the special teams both momentum-wise and on the penalty kill. They’ve grinded through it, stuck with it and are handling it very well right now,” said Mike Carroll, Gustavus women’s hockey head coach.

This is the Gusties ninth NCAA semifinals appearance. The team’s placed fourth five times and third three times.

Gustavus takes on Plattsburgh State this Friday at 2:00 pm in Middlebury, Vermont.

