More mild days ahead

60s, even 70s possible by Sunday afternoon
KEYC Thursday Evening Weather Update
By Shawn Cable
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mild temperatures continue as we look forward to an absolutely spectacular, spring-like weekend. After the weekend, we’re watching the potential for widespread rain and even a little snow, but temperatures will remain above average through the entire 10 Day Forecast.

FRIDAY

Friday will be very similar to today. We’ll start with a few clouds in the morning with gradual clearing during the afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 40s on Friday afternoon .

THE WEEKEND

The spring equinox is on Sunday and the weather will be 100 percent on board. Saturday will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s, some places could climb into the low 70s on Sunday afternoon.

RAIN POSSIBLE EARLY NEXT WEEK

Monday will be almost as warm as Sunday, but our next major weather system will roll in late Monday and Monday night. Widespread rain is possible Monday night, Tuesday into Wednesday, however, there is still a lot of uncertainty regarding the track and amount of precipitation with this system. As of now, it looks like there could be at least a half inch of rain across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. There could also be some wet, slushy snow as colder air moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday. For now, plan on a couple of wet days next week. We’ll have more details on what you can expect as we get closer. It does look like we will be a bit cooler next week, but as of right now long-range models are suggesting that temperatures will stay around or even a little above average through most of next week

