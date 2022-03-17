Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Slightly Cooler End To The Week

Well Above Average Temps Return For The Weekend
KEYC News Now This Morning Recording
By Joshua Eckl
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A trough will be in place today through tomorrow providing a slightly cooler end to the week. Although slightly cooler today temps will still be running around 9 degrees above normal with an afternoon high near 50 degrees under a mostly cloudy sky. Tonight, lows dip into the 30s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Friday is another day with cool temps as highs will range from the low to upper 40s with the clouds hanging around. An upper-level ridge builds into the area for the weekend providing highs that will run 15 to 20 degrees above normal with highs in the 50s Saturday and 60s for Sunday. With the ridge in place expect plenty of sunshine Saturday and Sunday.

A trough will follow the weekend ridge and bring precipitation chances back to the region Monday through Wednesday of next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
FILE — A 45-year-old Mankato man was arrested and charged after a drug bust near North Broad...
Mankato resident arrested, charged after drug bust
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe
The body of a woman was found in the basement of the rural LeCenter home following an explosion...
One killed in LeSueur County house explosion, fire

Latest News

KEYC Weather
A sunny, warm weekend ahead
KEYC Friday Evening Weather Update
Sunny with temps in the 50s and 60s.
Temperatures Are Climbing For The Weekend
Sunny with temps in the 50s and 60s.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast 3-18-2022
KEYC Weather
More mild days ahead