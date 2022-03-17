MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A trough will be in place today through tomorrow providing a slightly cooler end to the week. Although slightly cooler today temps will still be running around 9 degrees above normal with an afternoon high near 50 degrees under a mostly cloudy sky. Tonight, lows dip into the 30s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Friday is another day with cool temps as highs will range from the low to upper 40s with the clouds hanging around. An upper-level ridge builds into the area for the weekend providing highs that will run 15 to 20 degrees above normal with highs in the 50s Saturday and 60s for Sunday. With the ridge in place expect plenty of sunshine Saturday and Sunday.

A trough will follow the weekend ridge and bring precipitation chances back to the region Monday through Wednesday of next week.

