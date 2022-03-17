Your Photos
Southern Minnesota robotics teams going to World Championships

Mankato East, West and Windom Area High School robotics teams are going to the World Championship in Dallas, Texas.
By Marissa Voss
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:29 PM CDT
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato East, West and Windom Area High School robotics teams are going to the World Championship in Dallas, Texas.

“My team has personally qualified the last two years in a row, but due to COVID. Last year was actually a virtual year for the World Championships, and we didn’t want to pay the entry fee just to do a Zoom call, but this year we actually get to go to Dallas,” Mankato West robotics team member Andrew King said.

“It’s really exciting, and I’m ecstatic for getting this opportunity to go down to Dallas and compete in the competition with people all over the world,” Windom Area High School robotics team member Carter Allen stated.

Area robotics contenders are heading south come May to compete with the best in the world.

“A lot of great teams in the state going, Mankato East going, Southland down in Adams has several teams going. To be able to go back and, like you said, represent Minnesota. One of fourteen high school teams and 14 middle school teams,” Mankato West robotics coach Mark Zenk stated.

Windom Area High School’s Pineapple Posse team is among those competing, which was a little bit of a surprise to them.

“I always thought we would go to state, but worlds was a surprise for me because we didn’t frankly do that good at state, but we still got the worlds’ invite from our skills score,” Windom Area High School robotics team member, Ethan Brockman remarked.

The posse has made a name for themselves in the field by their skills and also by what they sport during tournaments.

“We’re pretty popular, we’ve been asked for autographs and stuff like that,” Windom Area High School robotics team member Dylan Serreyn said.

The lone senior in the squad, Dyaln Serreyn, is excited to go to the biggest stage in robotics with his teammates.

“Well, I have been in robotics for seven years and I have never been invited to Worlds. It has been something that I have been working for for a long time. So it was good to finally earn the right to go.”

Mankato West robotics team member Andrew King is most excited to experience all that Dallas has to offer.

“Mostly spending time with our friends, we don’t really expect to win worlds or anything, but we just want to do our best. Have fun and eat a lot of food.”

King is just grateful to have the opportunity to do what he loves at Mankato West.

“Vex kind of made me realize my passion for designing things, and I’ve learned a lot about 3D designs.”

