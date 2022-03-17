Your Photos
Woman suspected of dealing fentanyl that led to high schooler’s overdose

Alexis Nicole Wilkins is suspected of distributing fentanyl to two girls, resulting in the...
Alexis Nicole Wilkins is suspected of distributing fentanyl to two girls, resulting in the death of a high school student, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado.(DOJ)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A Colorado woman is facing serious charges as she’s suspected of providing fentanyl to high school students, resulting in a death.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado shared some details on the tragic incident with the public Wednesday. According to a news release, Alexis Nicole Wilkins is suspected of distributing fentanyl to two girls on or about Dec. 2 in the parking lot of the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs.

The release goes on to state that those two girls allegedly took the fentanyl to school the next morning and shared it with a third girl, who overdosed and later died.

According to arrest papers, the drug was taken to Mitchell High School. A spokesperson for Colorado Springs School District 11 reached out to KKTV to clarify that the student who died passed away at the hospital and not inside the school, contrary to what the news release states.

“This is a tragic and heartbreaking event. Colorado Springs School District 11 shares our collective condolences for the family for the loss of their child,” read part of a statement from a spokesperson. “In an effort to be more proactive in the face of this crisis, the district is working to bring more widespread awareness and knowledge of the dangers of fentanyl to hopefully save more lives in the future because the loss of one child is one too many.”

Wilkins appeared in federal court Wednesday in Denver. She is charged with distributing fentanyl, resulting in death.

Investigators interviewed the surviving teens to help identify Wilkins. A warrant was obtained and investigators were able to review Facebook posts and messages by Wilkins, which appeared to show she was dealing drugs on multiple occasions.

When a warrant was executed at her home and vehicle, officers found 100 blue pills marked with “M” and “30.” They also recovered more than $7,000 in cash.

The arrest papers state Wilkins told investigators she had been selling fentanyl pills for about six months.

The arrest papers add that Wilkins had a criminal history. She had pleaded guilty to abuse/negligence on Dec. 8 and was sentenced to 12 months of probation. Prior to that, she had been convicted of theft in several cases.

Distribution of fentanyl, a schedule II controlled substance, carries a potential penalty of no less than 20 years and up to life in prison, a fine of no more than $1,000,000 and no less than three years of supervised release.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

