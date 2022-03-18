Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Clay County Heritage announces ‘Symbol of Freedom: The American Flag’ as next exhibit

The exhibition, “Symbol of Freedom: The American Flag," will open to the public Tuesday, Apr....
The exhibition, “Symbol of Freedom: The American Flag," will open to the public Tuesday, Apr. 5, at the Clay County Heritage Center in Spencer, IA.(KTTC)
By Hal Senal
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER, Iowa.(KEYC) - Clay County Heritage is excited to announce their next temporary exhibition called “Symbol of Freedom: The American Flag.”

The exhibition will open to the public Tuesday, Apr. 5, at the Clay County Heritage Center in Spencer, IA.

This exhibit was organized by and on loan from the Siouxland Heritage Museums in Sioux Falls, SD.

The funding to create this exhibit was provided by the Mary Chilton Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution through the Mary Chilton DAR Foundation, Sioux Falls, SD.

This exhibit will include topics such as the anatomy of the flag, famous flags, evolution of the flag, and other flag-related subjects.

In addition to the displays from the Siouxland Heritage Museums, Clay County Heritage will be displaying their collection of American flags, including an approximately 50-foot-long flag that will be hung from the ceiling.

Admission to the Clay County Heritage Center is free and sponsored by Spencer Hy-Vee.

The Parker Museum is open for touring by appointment only starting April 1st .

For further questions regarding these events, please call the Clay County Heritage Center at (712) 262-3304.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
FILE — A 45-year-old Mankato man was arrested and charged after a drug bust near North Broad...
Mankato resident arrested, charged after drug bust
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe
The body of a woman was found in the basement of the rural LeCenter home following an explosion...
One killed in LeSueur County house explosion, fire

Latest News

Employee pool passed by MN House
MN STATE CAPITOL
MN house passes bill for emergency staffers
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (FILE)
Mankato couple worries about family in Ukraine as war continues
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe
KEYC Friday Evening Weather Update