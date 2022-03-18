Clay County Heritage announces ‘Symbol of Freedom: The American Flag’ as next exhibit

SPENCER, Iowa.(KEYC) - Clay County Heritage is excited to announce their next temporary exhibition called “Symbol of Freedom: The American Flag.”

The exhibition will open to the public Tuesday, Apr. 5, at the Clay County Heritage Center in Spencer, IA.

This exhibit was organized by and on loan from the Siouxland Heritage Museums in Sioux Falls, SD.

The funding to create this exhibit was provided by the Mary Chilton Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution through the Mary Chilton DAR Foundation, Sioux Falls, SD.

This exhibit will include topics such as the anatomy of the flag, famous flags, evolution of the flag, and other flag-related subjects.

In addition to the displays from the Siouxland Heritage Museums, Clay County Heritage will be displaying their collection of American flags, including an approximately 50-foot-long flag that will be hung from the ceiling.

Admission to the Clay County Heritage Center is free and sponsored by Spencer Hy-Vee.

The Parker Museum is open for touring by appointment only starting April 1st .

For further questions regarding these events, please call the Clay County Heritage Center at (712) 262-3304.

