Mankato couple worries about family in Ukraine as war continues

A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (FILE)
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (FILE)(Source: AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Dr. Nataliya Danylkova and her husband, Roman, are more than 5,000 miles from their loved ones in Ukraine.

“We don’t know what their future will be, but they’re hopeful, and they just want to live in peace,” Danylkova said.

The couple left the country in 1999 when they moved to the United States.

They now live in Mankato, watching the war from afar.

They keep in close contact with their family on the frontlines.

Danylkova added, “The whole country is standing up and trying to defend themselves the best they can.”

Danylkova’s brother, Serhiy, lives near Kyiv with his wife and children.

They stayed in an improvised shelter for several days before fleeing west, where Russian troops have yet to invade.

But last week, as conflict further escalated, Serhiy’s family left for Poland.

It was a tough journey, especially for his six-year-old twins.

Danylkova stated, “There were a lot of dead bodies. There were two cars that exploded in front of them as they were trying to leave with their little kids. I’m sure that is going to have a toll on everyone for the rest of their lives”

Serhiy’s wife and daughters were able to cross the border, but he stayed behind with two of his sons.

“He’s a physician, so he helps with medical missions and distributing medical supplies that are coming from abroad. His older sons, right now, one is a physician and one is an economist. They both are in territorial defense units,” Danylkova mentioned.

Danylkova said it’s the unknown that’s the most difficult.

“Every morning, when we wake up, we check in on our friends to see if everyone’s alive and to hear if new cities got destroyed,” Danylkova explained.

It’s unclear what the future holds for Serhiy and his family, but Danylkova hopes other countries will step in to help defend Ukraine.

Danylkova said, “If we just stay and watch, that’s just going to bring even more disaster. We all have to do our little portion in this fight.”

She encourages people to give to the Ukrainian American Community Center, a nonprofit based in Minneapolis that supports military hospitals and shelters for displaced civilians.

Danylkova is an ophthalmologist at Mankato Clinic, which started an internal fundraiser last month.

Within a week’s time, more than $20,000 was raised for the Ukrainian American Community Center.

On Friday, the clinic started another round of fundraising with a Denim Day fundraiser.

Staff wore denim, yellow and blue to show their solidarity with Ukrainians.

It raised an additional $15,000, and the clinic said donations are still coming in.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

