Quick Hits: Top-ranked MSU garners season accolades ahead of CCHA championship

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — We’re two days away from the CCHA Championship between Minnesota State and Bemidji State.

Dryden McKay sat down Thursday with Mary Rominger.

Mary Rominger: “Dryden, there’s no question as to where the program stands right now in terms of the conference, pretty much swept the season accolades for the CCHA and a recent dominant win over Northern Michigan 8-1, how are you guys feeling with the NCAA Tournament in sight?”

Dryden McKay: “Yeah, we’re really excited. We’ve had a great conference season so far. One big game left like you said and it’s time to go out on a high note going in to the NCAA Tournament for sure.”

MR: “Is it added motivation to defeat Bemidji State with the intention of potentially take away an automatic bid for the NCAA tournament? Of course last year six teams between the WCHA and Minnesota teams represented in the tournament. Is that added motivation to take that sport away from someone else?”

DM: “Yeah I guess a little bit. I think we’re more focused on our own game and winning a championship in front of our fans and for a lot of us our last and team, our last home game of the season. And going out on that high note and raising another banner and winning another championship and letting everything else take care of itself.”

MR: “Of course Bemidji State you guys swept in the regular season 4-0. And now today due in NCAA men’s basketball do you or any of the team fill our brackets?”

DM: “Yeah I think there’s about 11 of us, 10 or 11 of us that did a little ESPN bracket. I don’t think any of us really know anything about basketball, so I guess that evens out the playing field and it makes it a little more fun to watch for sure.”

MR: “Who do you have winning it all?”

DM: “Tennessee.”

The puck is scheduled to drop between the Mavericks and Beavers at 6:07 p.m. Saturday in Mankato.

