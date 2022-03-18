Your Photos
Someone You Should Know: Stephanie Drago

By Lisa Cownie
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Stephanie Drago has a lot of titles: vice president of marketing, board member, but her most important title is mom.

Stephanie says, " People first is the motto that I always grew up with so particularly the kids, so the kids always come first.”

Stephanie moved here 10 years ago to take a position at Taylor Corp. In her decade here, she again goes back to the People that make it so special.

Stephanie says, “I ran my first half last year, which was really exciting. There are just so many ways the community supports each other in crazy new endeavors that you never thought you’d be able to do but you give it a try because people are so supportive.”

Stephanie in turn supports the community. She is a member of all of her kids’ schools parent teacher organizations. She sits on the Greater Mankato Growth Board of Directors and the City Center Partnership.

Stephanie says, “I really love seeing Mankato get all of the new buildings down town and all the paintings down town. it is really just very uplifting seeing all the community members come together. In different times in your life you are able to give more, and other times you have to receive. so during the times I can give, that has been really important to me.”

Her people first, community building attitude is something she is passing on to her children.

Stephanie says, “Particularly during the pandemic when everyone went to online learning, we and some neighbors built six desks to donate to Dakota Meadows Middle School. That was a huge project.”

Stephanie Drago, Someone you should know.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

