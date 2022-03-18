St. Peter community celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Two years ago, small businesses had to endure the pain of a global pandemic.

In St. Peter, Patrick’s on Third was one of the local pubs that had to adjust to the new normal.

The owner remembers what it was like in 2020.

“Two years ago with COVID, we shut down on St. Patrick’s Day at 5 p.m., the parade, the formal, the main parade was canceled that day. So we did a little impromptu walk across the restaurant. About a seventy-foot parade, with like two drums and one horn player, but it happened, and after we locked the doors, that night everything was pretty uncertain,” Manager Mathias Ove explained.

Today, they are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in person, and they couldn’t be more excited to serve their community at full capacity.

“Everyone is smiling and it is going to be really good to see that again.”

Starting at 5:30, the town’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicked off... and organizers were already predicting a huge success.

“We are expecting 6,000 to 10,000 people to come to the parade. After that, most of them will head to one of our bars and restaurants or they will stop and shop at our shops, or stop and get gas, so the economic development or the economic impact to our community is great. Many thousands of dollars will be spent here and much needed after the effects of COVID-19,″ said Cory Abels, member of the St. Peter Ambassadors.

For customers, Patrick’s on Third has been more than a local pub, it has become a staple in St. Peter.

“I have been here a lot of times and there is something good about feeling like you are back at home with your friends and your colleagues and people you know when you walk in the door. St Patrick’s Day is just another excuse to have a cold beer at a local bar, which is nice,” stated Kristi Schroer, a customer at Patrick’s on Third.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.