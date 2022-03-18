Your Photos
Streaming newscast changes due to NCAA basketball tournament

By Mitch Keegan
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There are some changes to the streaming of our newscasts due to the NCAA college basketball tournament.

Due to NCAA rules on news broadcasts and streaming, some newscasts are not available to stream on our website, in our Roku, AppleTV and FireTV apps. This is to avoid any violation of the terms of the NCAA. This does not impact the availability of our newscasts over-the-air, cable or satellite viewers.

Our newscasts will return to these platforms after the conclusion of the tournament.

We apologize for any inconvenience.

