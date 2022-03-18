Your Photos
A sunny, warm weekend ahead

50s and 60s likely on Saturday and Sunday
Meteorologist Shawn Cable has the latest on a really nice weekend and a chance of rain next week.
By Shawn Cable
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Whatever you’re doing this weekend, do it outdoors! Temps will climb into the upper 50s Saturday with mid 60s likely on Sunday afternoon. We are monitoring a potential system that could bring rain and even a little snow on Tuesday and Wednesday. While next week will be cooler than this weekend, temperatures will stay above average all week.

THE WEEKEND

We are still on track for a super, fantastic weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer. Temps will climb into the mid 60s on Sunday afternoon. Some places, especially along and south of I-90, could warm into the upper 60s.

CHANCE OF RAIN NEXT WEEK

We are still watching a potential system that could bring rain and even a little snow next week. We’re still about 3 to 5 days away from this one and there is still quite a bit of uncertainty in regards to track and precipitation amounts. As of now, I think we will start with some rain late Monday into Monday night. Widespread rain will be possible Tuesday and Tuesday night, with rain mixing with snow late Tuesday night into Wednesday. It’s still too early to get specific with amounts, but the way things look now, at least a half inch of rain will be possible. That could change depending on where the system goes. While this doesn’t look to be a major winter event, there could also be some snow. We will be watching this closely and will keep the updates coming. Stay with us for updates.

In the meantime, enjoy an amazing, spring weekend. And it’ll actually be spring. The spring equinox happens at 10:33am Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

