SESM’s Domeier nets double-double to claim Section 2A title
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s boys’ basketball team punches a ticket to the Class A state tournament for the second-consecutive season.
The Knights took down Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey 62-40 in the Section 2A championship, Friday night.
SESM was led offensively by senior forward Carson Domeier with 18 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 steals.
