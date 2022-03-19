Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

SESM’s Domeier nets double-double to claim Section 2A title

By Mary Rominger
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s boys’ basketball team punches a ticket to the Class A state tournament for the second-consecutive season.

The Knights took down Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey 62-40 in the Section 2A championship, Friday night.

SESM was led offensively by senior forward Carson Domeier with 18 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 steals.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
The body of a woman was found in the basement of the rural LeCenter home following an explosion...
One killed in LeSueur County house explosion, fire

Latest News

Glencoe-Silver Lake knocks the Maple River boys' basketball team out of the playoffs.
Maple River falls short of state-tournament berth
The Cougars boys' basketball team returns to the state tournament for the first time since the...
Strong second half lifts East over New Ulm for Section 2AAA championship
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato East vs. New Ulm
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture