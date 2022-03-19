SESM’s Domeier nets double-double to claim Section 2A title

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s boys’ basketball team punches a ticket to the Class A state tournament for the second-consecutive season.

The Knights took down Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey 62-40 in the Section 2A championship, Friday night.

SESM was led offensively by senior forward Carson Domeier with 18 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 steals.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.