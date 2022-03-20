Your Photos
Cornhole tournament benefits local woman battling cancer

An array of trophies at a cornhole tournament in St. Peter, Minn.
An array of trophies at a cornhole tournament in St. Peter, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -In the Capitol Room in St. Peter, a summertime tradition is played for a good cause.

A cornhole tournament was held Saturday to raise money for Nancy Green, who is battling stage 4 ovarian cancer.

Green has finished doing chemotherapy, and is now undergoing 22 rounds of maintenance treatments.

The tournament was hosted by Mankato Area Cornhole, and consisted of two divisions: social and competitive, and each team donated $50 to enter.

The event featured a raffle and silent auction alongside the tournament, and organizers are ecstatic at the support the community is showing for Green.

“People coming out and donating their time, their money, well wishes, an incredible amount of donations, and people playing the bags and stuff like that and it’s just been like, so much support,” said a friend of Green.

Organizers estimated that over 300 guests came through to the benefit alongside the dozens of cornhole teams playing in the tournament.

Green says that the support from the community makes the whole process much easier.

“It’s amazing, amazing. I cannot believe the turnout, the number of people that I’m seeing from all over, people flying in. So it’s awesome,” Green said.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

